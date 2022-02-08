Analyzing MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) and MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Temenos and MiX Telematics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A MiX Telematics 5.83% 8.17% 5.88%

36.9% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Temenos and MiX Telematics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos 0 0 0 0 N/A MiX Telematics 0 0 1 1 3.50

MiX Telematics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.21%. Given MiX Telematics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MiX Telematics is more favorable than Temenos.

Volatility & Risk

Temenos has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Temenos and MiX Telematics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MiX Telematics $126.89 million 2.36 $14.60 million $0.37 33.32

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than Temenos.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Temenos on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and Artificial Intelligence-driven front office, core banking, payments, and fund administration software products. Temenos was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

