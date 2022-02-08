Analyzing Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF)

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) and UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

This table compares Nippon Paint and UDG Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Paint $7.32 billion 2.49 $419.70 million $0.30 25.54 UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million N/A N/A

Nippon Paint has higher revenue and earnings than UDG Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Nippon Paint and UDG Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Paint 6.59% 7.69% 3.59% UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Nippon Paint has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nippon Paint and UDG Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Paint 0 0 0 0 N/A UDG Healthcare 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

Nippon Paint beats UDG Healthcare on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nippon Paint Company Profile

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Asia, Americas, and Other. The company was founded by Jujiro Moteki on March 14, 1881 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.