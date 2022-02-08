Andersons (ANDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. Andersons has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $726,916.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,666. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 165.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

