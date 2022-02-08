Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €71.00 ($81.61) to €75.00 ($86.21) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($73.56) to €65.00 ($74.71) in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 29,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,660. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

