ANON (ANON) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, ANON has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $150,684.73 and $19.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001105 BTC.

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

