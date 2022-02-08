Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Argus

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price lifted by Argus from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $449.43 on Monday. Anthem has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $441.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 28.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Anthem by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,345,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Anthem by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 298,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,021,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

