Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Shares Down 1.8%

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF)’s share price was down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 82,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 23,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

