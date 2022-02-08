Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of NZS Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,525,100,000 after buying an additional 898,803 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average is $157.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

