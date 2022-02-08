Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Katherine L. Adams Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.66 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

