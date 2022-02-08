Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $130.84 on Monday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $127.63 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Aptiv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

