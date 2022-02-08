Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $76.89. 111,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,026. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 847,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,190,000 after purchasing an additional 77,038 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

