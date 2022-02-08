Ares Capital (ARCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ares Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

