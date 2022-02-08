Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $124.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.41.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.88. 13,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.05 and its 200-day moving average is $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 805,800 shares of company stock worth $139,581,158. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

