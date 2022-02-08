Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 181 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.6% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 1.16. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $89.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,979 shares of company stock worth $502,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

