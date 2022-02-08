Arizona State Retirement System Buys 220 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

