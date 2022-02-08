Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WD opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.87. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

