Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,390 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sonos by 3.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 3.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Sonos by 0.4% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 1.9% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

