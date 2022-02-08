Arizona State Retirement System Sells 516 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

In related news, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 126,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.77 per share, with a total value of $8,059,188.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.