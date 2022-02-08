Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $95.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 30,410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 72,985 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,552,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.