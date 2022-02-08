Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $52.10 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,927 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,431,000 after acquiring an additional 56,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

