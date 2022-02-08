Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $52.33. 5,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,129. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,576,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 431,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,736,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,875,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 758.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 167,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 147,631 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

