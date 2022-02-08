Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,731 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.60% of Provident Bancorp worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $152,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $165,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $253,000. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

PVBC stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.12. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

