Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866,830 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after buying an additional 50,022 shares in the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 794,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 98,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the third quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 439,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

