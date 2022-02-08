Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,756 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

