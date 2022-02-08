Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Terex worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 30.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

TEX stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

