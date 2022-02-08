Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 39,600 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Premier Financial worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Premier Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

PFC stock opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

