Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $1.69 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,258,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,636,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

MC stock opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $77.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.25.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

