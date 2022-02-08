Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $66.39 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $36.92 or 0.00083502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00016863 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

