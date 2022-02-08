Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Up 6.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares shot up 6.2% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $51.08. 6,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,132,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Specifically, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $248,281.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,753,733 shares of company stock worth $437,728,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Asana by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

