Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 1,229,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,850,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.46.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.25 million and a P/E ratio of 48.06.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

