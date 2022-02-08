Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (AUB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on February 25th

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 143,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.