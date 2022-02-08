Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

AY stock opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

