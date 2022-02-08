Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Atmos Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.400-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.57. 1,063,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,057. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atmos Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Atmos Energy worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

