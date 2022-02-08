Atom Investors LP Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 30,004 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises 0.9% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atom Investors LP owned 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after buying an additional 75,099 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKS traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.13. 1,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,663. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.13.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

