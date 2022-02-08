Atom Investors LP Has $4.81 Million Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,876 shares during the quarter. RealReal comprises 0.4% of Atom Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in RealReal were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 61.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 109,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after buying an additional 518,191 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 23.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 8,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $834.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on REAL shares. BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other RealReal news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,736. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

