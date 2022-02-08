Atom Investors LP Invests $2.90 Million in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $497,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,699,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $72,165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,433,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

