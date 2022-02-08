Atom Investors LP Sells 18,681 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Atom Investors LP lessened its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,681 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trinseo by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 6.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.35. 81 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

