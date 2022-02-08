Atom Investors LP Sells 4,787 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atom Investors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.40.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.95. 11,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,122. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.86 and a 200 day moving average of $318.50.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.