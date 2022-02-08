Atom Investors LP Takes $2.14 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 142.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 50.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after purchasing an additional 783,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Cannae by 81.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,021,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 457,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cannae by 1,246.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Cannae by 127.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 299,218 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Cannae stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,736. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

