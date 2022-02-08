Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.