Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings of $2.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,547 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $205.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $164.24 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.50 and its 200-day moving average is $218.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

