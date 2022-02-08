Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,427,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,167 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.40% of Avantor worth $99,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTR opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

