AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.85

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 73867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Several research firms recently commented on AXAHY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($33.33) to €29.50 ($33.91) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

