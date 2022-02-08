Axa S.A. Acquires 58,138 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,138 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of HDFC Bank worth $78,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 39.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3,535.8% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 740,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,158,000 after purchasing an additional 720,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 773,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,203,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 159,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $84.70.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

