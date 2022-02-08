Axa S.A. Acquires 894,193 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894,193 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.33% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $61,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 291,752 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 45,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

