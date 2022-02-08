Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.28% of Zimmer Biomet worth $86,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,262,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $594,014,000 after buying an additional 566,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $111.67 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.53 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

