Axa S.A. Buys 9,706 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $65,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Honeywell International stock opened at $192.48 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $188.03 and a one year high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

