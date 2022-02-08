Axa S.A. Has $99.54 Million Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,449 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 3.30% of Axonics worth $99,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AXNX stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

