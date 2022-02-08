Axa S.A. Sells 21,462 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 480,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,462 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 1.31% of Ambarella worth $74,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.30 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.16.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

