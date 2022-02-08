Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.72. 77,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,790. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

